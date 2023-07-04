NSI: 57 511 non-EU nationals have long-term or permanent residence in Bulgaria

As of December 31 2022, a total of 57 511 non-EU nationals had long-term or permanent residence in Bulgaria, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

This is a slight decrease compared with the 59 803 recorded as at December 31 2021, while there had been a trend of an increase in previous years.

The NSI said that in 2015, a total of 13 670 non-EU nationals had long-term or permanent residence in Bulgaria, rising to 16 205 in 2016, 31 587 in 2017, 33 524 in 2018, 45 236 in 2019, and 51 723 in 2020.

In 2022, Bulgaria granted 15 839 residence permits to foreigners, the NSI said.

Of this total, to cite the categories used by the NSI, 5345 were for family reasons, 1923 for education and study, 4621 for remunerated activities, and 3950 for “other” reasons.

