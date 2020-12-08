Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy receives 3 freezers for vaccines

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy (MMA) has taken delivery of three of the latest generation of Panasonic low-temperature freezers, ready to store vaccines produced by pharmaceutical company Pfizer against Covid-19, the MMA said on December 8.

The freezers are being distributed to military hospitals in Sofia, Plovdiv and Varna.

One was delivered to the military hospital in Sofia on December 8 and the other two will be delivered to their destinations on December 9, the MMA said.

Inverter compressors make it possible to reach the required ultra-low temperatures rapidly, the statement said. Vacuum insulation panels provide additional storage space for vaccines, saving energy due to exceptional insulation.

The freezers are capable of temperatures from minus 50 to minus 90 degrees Celsius. The Pfizer vaccine requires storage at minus 70 degrees.

They have a capacity of 845 litres and can hold 200 000 doses of vaccine each.

Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the Military Medical Academy and of Bulgaria’s national operational HQ against Covid-19, with one of the freezers.

Delivery of freezers to Bulgaria’s regional health inspectorates has begun, with one delivered to the regional health inspectorate in Bourgas on December 7.

Pending approval of vaccines by the European Medicines Agency and Bulgaria’s Health Ministry, the delivery to Bulgaria of the first set of vaccines, reported to number 125 000, is expected to begin on December 27. These have been earmarked for medical personnel and other front-line staff.

(Photos: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

