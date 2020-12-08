Saab in deal with Lürssen to equip Bulgarian Navy’s new patrol vessels

Share this: Facebook

Saab said on December 8 that it had signed a contract with German shipbuilding company Lürssen and received an order to provide and integrate the combat system for the Bulgarian Navy’s new Multipurpose Modular Patrol Vessels, MMPV.

Lürssen is the prime contractor to the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence, following the signing of a 984 million leva (about 503 million euro) contract on November 12, and will build the two new patrol vessels at the Bulgarian shipyard MTG Dolphin JSC.

The vessels are scheduled to be delivered between 2025 and 2026.

“We are proud to continue our successful co-operation with Lürssen. We look forward to contributing to strengthen Bulgaria’s defence and national security for years to come with our proven technology and solid naval combat system expertise,” Anders Carp, deputy CEO of Saab and head of business area Surveillance, was quoted in the statement as saying.

Saab will carry out the work at its premises in Sweden, Denmark, Australia and South Africa.

(Photo, of Lürssen-produced offshore patrol vessels: Lürssen)

