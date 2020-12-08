Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Minister ready to re-open kindergartens if trends permit

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on December 8 that he was prepared to issue an order allowing the re-opening of kindergartens and nurseries as of December 14 if current trends in Covid-19 statistics continued.

He would not, however, allow the resumption of in-person learning at schools at that point.

Currently, stricter measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Bulgaria, in effect since November 27, are to continue until December 21. Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has indicated eagerness to ease these measures on the scheduled expiry date, while re-opening kindergartens and nurseries a week earlier.

Angelov, who on December 7 had been cautious on the issue, said on December 8 that following the introduction of the stricter measures, there was a trend of a reduction in the number of new patients and in pressure on medical facilities.

He said that if these trends continue, kindergartens and nurseries would re-open on Monday. A decision would follow statistics available as of Thursday.

Earlier on December 8, Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova said that the municipality was ready to re-open its kindergartens and nurseries on December 14.

Angelov said that it was probable that the results of antigen tests would be included with those of PCR tests in the daily reports by the national information system.

He said that he would report in detail on December 10 on the effect of the measures put in place on November 27.

Regarding the easing of measures after December 21, Angelov said that more than 17 indicators were being monitored.

He said that the figures for the percentages of positive tests, the numbers of patients in hospital and the numbers of deaths were very important.

(Photo: Pixabay)

