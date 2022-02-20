Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 639 deaths, 31 128 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 639 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 34 998, according to figures in the February 20 report by the unified information portal.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in a week since 2022 began.

It includes 25 deaths registered in the past day. Of those whose deaths were registered in the past day, 92 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

To date, 1 066 413 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 31 128 in the past week.

There are 247 025 active cases, a decrease of 12 879 compared with the figure in the February 13 report.

As of February 20, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1057.72 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. This is down from 1088.55 on February 19 and down from 1389.03 on February 13.

There are 5399 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 825 compared with the figure in the February 13 report.

There are 580 in intensive care, 47 fewer than the figure in the February 13 report.

In the past week, 549 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 22 891.

So far, 4 273 530 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 29 076 in the past week, including 1568 in the past day.

A total of 2 036 897 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 10 089 in the past week, including 551 in the past day, while 671 261 have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 17 124 in the past week, including 900 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 18, the uptake among the total population of a Bulgaria of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.8 per cent, of full vaccination 29.2 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.5 per cent.

The ECDC said that among the total population of the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least a single dose was 74.5 per cent, of full vaccination 71.4 per cent and of a booster dose, 50.3 per cent.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!