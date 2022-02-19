Bulgaria, Ukraine sign joint declaration in support of Ukraine’s European perspective

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a joint declaration on February 19 in support of Ukraine’s European perspective.

The signing took place at the Munich Security Conference, which was addressed by Zelenskyy in the course of a flying visit, and on the sidelines of which the Ukrainian President held talks with key Western leaders as his country was in the shadow of a massive Russian military build-up and as the Kremlin further stepped up its disinformation campaign.

In a message of Twitter, Petkov said of the declaration: “We share energy and security concerns, but also hope for de-escalation of the tensions in the region”.

Zelenskyy said: “Our countries have common energy challenges that we can overcome together.

“I commend the signing of the joint Ukrainian – Bulgarian declaration in support of our country’s European perspective. Thank you for your support,” he said.

A statement on the Ukrainian presidency’s official website said that Zelenskyy, in his speech to the Munich Security Council, proposed the covening a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council in the coming weeks “with the participation of Ukraine, Germany and Turkey in order to address security challenges in Europe and develop new, effective security guarantees for Ukraine, which is not yet a Nato member. and is in fact ‘in a security vacuum’.”

“What else can we do now? Continue to effectively support Ukraine and its defence capabilities.

“Providing Ukraine with a clear European perspective, the tools of support available to candidate countries, and clear and comprehensible timeframes for joining the (Nato) Alliance.

“Support the transformation in our country. To create a Stability and Reconstruction Fund for Ukraine, a land lease programme, the supply of the latest weapons, machinery and equipment for our army – an army that is protecting the whole of Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

The statement said that he also insisted on the need to develop an effective package of preventive sanctions to deter Russian aggression, ensure Ukraine’s energy security, and ensure its integration into the EU energy market when Nord Stream 2 is used as a weapon.

“All these questions need to be answered. And so far, instead of them – silence. And as long as there is silence, there will be no silence in the east of our state. That is – in Europe. That is, in the whole world,” Zelenskyy said.

(Photo: government.bg)

