Bulgaria’s government approves contract with S Korean company for 30 000 Covid-19 tests

Bulgaria’s Cabinet, at a special meeting on April 10, approved a draft contract with South Korean company Osang Healthcare to buy 30 000 Covid-tests for a price of $303 000.

The tests are of the PCR type and additional orders may be made under the contract as required, the government information service said.

The Cabinet also agreed to cover the transport costs of shipping a million protective masks, a million surgical masks and 50 ventilators from China.

On March 27, Bulgaria’s government approved a purchase contract with China National Foreign Trade Pharmaceutical Corporation.

The meeting agreed to a proposal by Deputy Prime Minister Krassimir Karakachanov, intended to support Bulgaria’s agricultural sector, to provided unimpeded access to agricultural land to vehicles carrying farm workers.

Earlier, it was reported that Karakachanov had proposed, among other measures, that the government should pay 60 per cent of wages and salaries of seasonal workers on the country’s farms, and a temporary suspension of imports of fruit and vegetables, while Bulgarian produce would be offered on the Bulgarian market.

