Man in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv fined 5000 leva for keeping gym open in breach of emergency regulations By The Sofia Globe staff

The District Court in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv has fined a 42-year-old man 5000 leva, among other penalties, for keeping his gym open in violation of the State of Emergency regulations against the spread of Covid-19.

The other penalties include mandatory signing of a police register twice a week for six months and regular meetings with a probation officer.

The Plovdiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office pressed charges against the man for violating regulations issued by the Health Minister under the State of Emergency voted by the National Assembly on March 13.

The trial was conducted as a fast-track procedure and the sentence, which is not subject to appeal, was the result of a plea bargain accepted by the court.

In a separate announcement, the Prosecutor’s Office said that a 36-year-old man in Haskovo was facing charges for violating the mandatory 14-day quarantine imposed on him after he returned from the United Kingdom on March 26.

The man left his home after hearing that his young son had got into an argument with another child who had taken his bicycle. After he demanded an explanation from the father of the child, the man struck him in the face.

Police are investigating the assault, while the man who broke the quarantine he was meant to have remained in until April 9 faces up to five years in prison and a fine from 10 000 to 50 000 leva, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

(Photo via podtepeto.com)

