Bulgaria’s exports up 2.7% on annual basis in January – February 2020

Bulgaria’s exports in January and February 2020 were 2.7 per cent higher than in the first two months of 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 10.

In the period January – February 2020 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 9 666.5 million leva, the NSI said, citing preliminary data.

In February 2020 the total exports of goods added up to 4 770.4 million leva, an increase of 1.6 per cent compared with February 2019.

Imports into Bulgaria in January and February 2020 added up to 10 500.2 million leva at CIF (Cost Insurance and Freight) prices, the NSI said. This was 1.5 per cent higher than in January and February 2019.

Imports in February 2020 were 1.9 per cent lower than in February 2019, adding up to 5 191.8 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) in the first two months of 2020 was negative, coming in at 883.7 million leva.

In February 2020 the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative and added up to 421.4 million leva, the NSI said.

