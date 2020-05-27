Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Restaurants, bars fully open from June 1

Share this: Facebook

From June 1, restaurants, fast food places, bars, coffee shops and children’s and sports facilities indoors may fully open for business, Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has announced.

Ananiev allowed restaurants, bars and coffee shops to re-open as of May 5, but only their outdoor sections. The new order allows them to go fully back into business.

The May 26 order has exceptions. While the indoor sections of restaurants, bars and coffee shops in shopping malls may re-open, discos, piano bars and night bars must stay closed.

Bulgaria remains under a declared epidemic situation because of Covid-19 until June 14.

Ananiev, in the announcement on the night of May 26, also allowed the resumption of cultural and entertainment events, including theatres, concerts, stage performances, classes in dance, creative and musical arts, with the proviso that no more than 30 per cent of their total indoor capacity and 50 per cent of their total outdoor capacity may be used.

Further, as of June 1, all extracurricular activities for children, such as clubs, children’s centres, are allowed to resume, the Health Ministry said.

