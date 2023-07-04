Bulgaria scraps Covid-19 recovery, negative test certificates

As of July 4 2023, certificates for recovery from Covid-19 or for a negative test are longer valid, according to an order issued by Health Minister Hristo Hinkov.

Only the issuance of vaccination certificates remains possible.

They are the only documents that will be generated on the his.bg website of the National Health Information System, the Health Ministry said.



If it is necessary to provide a document for a laboratory test or recovery from Covid-19, medical facilities will be able to issue a medical document with such information, the statement said.

Hinkov has proposed legislation to abolish mandatory quarantine for those who have Covid-19 and people who have been in contact with them.

He said that the most recent data indicated that the incidence of Covid-19 in Bulgaria was decreasing. In addition, there was already a collective immunity and the current variants lead to a milder form of the illness.

The proposed legislation is subject to approval by the Cabinet and Parliament.

The National Statistical Institute gives Bulgaria’s current population as 6 447 710. According to the coronavirus.bg official website, as of July 3, a total of 2 077 752 people had completed the vaccination cycle – about 32.2 per cent of the population.

As of July 3, the deaths of 38 427 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 had been registered.

