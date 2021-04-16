Bulgaria’s Health Minister orders further easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov issued an order on April 16 further easing restrictions put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The new order amends the previous one issued on April 8 and allows a range of activities to resume on April 19, but at 50 per cent capacity and with social distancing precautions in effect.

That list includes extracurricular activities for children, with staff in such facilities required to wear face masks at all times.

The order also allows the resumption of conferences and seminars, teambuilding exercises and exhibitions. Participants are required to wear masks and keep a physical distance of 1.5m.

Cultural and entertainment events can be held, again at no more than 50 per cent capacity. This part of the order covers cinemas, theaters, concerts, museum and art galleries.

The same 50 per cent of capacity condition applies to gyms, swimming pools, spa and wellness centres, as well as sports clubs that with to resume operations on April 19.

The minister’s order also set an end date of April 27 to the ban on organised tourist trips both inside Bulgaria and abroad, as well as group visits of tourist sites in Bulgaria

The rest of the April 8 order, including parts that stipulate pupils returning to in-person classes, as well as the provision allowing discos, bars and clubs to re-open on April 29 at 50 per cent capacity, remained unchanged.

