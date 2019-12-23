White Christmas in Bulgaria? Head to the mountains

Share this: Facebook

The best chance of a white Christmas 2019 in Bulgaria is in the country’s mountains, going by various weather forecasts on December 23.

Weather forecaster Anastasia Stoycheva told Bulgarian National Television that on December 24, temperatures in the country would remain slightly higher than normal for the time of year.

It will rain over much of the country on December 25, though snow was expected in the mountains, she said.

Forecasts showed snowfalls in Bulgaria’s ski resort of Bansko from December 24 to 26, and in Pamporovo and Borovets from December 23 to 26.

According to Stoycheva, temperatures will drop as a cold front moves in on December 28 and 29.

Krassimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Bulgarian National Radio on December 23 that a white Christmas was improbable, but snow was likely after December 27, and the first 10 days of January 2020 would be snowy.

On December 23, a “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather was issued for several districts in Bulgaria because of expected strong winds: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Sliven.

(Photo of Bansko: banskoblog.com)

