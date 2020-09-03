European Cricket Series Bulgaria begins on September 7

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Cricket Series Bulgaria is being held from September 7 to 12 2020, the European Cricket Network (ECN) and Bulgarian Cricket Federation (BCF) have announced, according to the ECN website.

European Cricket Series Bulgaria provides an opportunity for numerous Bulgarians and internationals on five teams to showcase their skills to a global audience, the website said.

Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians will compete over five days in 24 fast-paced T10 matches from the National Sports Academy in Sofia to establish the European Cricket Series Bulgaria Champions.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” the ECN website quoted Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder, as saying.

Lilov, president of the Bulgarian Cricket Federation, said: “This represents another great milestone and step forward for Bulgarian Cricket. European Cricket Series Bulgaria promises to be an incredibly attractive event and provides a massive incentive for all our players to showcase their skills to large global audiences.”

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode – a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian sub-continent, the ECN website said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments