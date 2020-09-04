Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 10 new deaths, 4182 active cases, 764 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Ten people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll to date to 658, according to data posted on September 4 by the national information system.

Nine of the 10 had concomitant diseases, the exception being a 48-year-old man.

A total of 7026 PCR tests were done in the past 24 hours, of which 158 proved positive. To date, 428 266 PCR tests for Covid-19 have been done in Bulgaria.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 28, Bourgas two, Varna six, Veliko Turnovo one, Dobrich three, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil two, Lovech one, Montana seven, Pazardzhik six, Pernik two, Plovdiv nine, Razgrad four, Rousse eight, Silistra two, Smolyan seven, Sofia district five, Sofia city 42, Stara Zagora 12, Turgovishte two, Haskovo four, Shoumen two and Yambol one.

To date, 16 775 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 4182 are currently active.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has risen by 175 in the past 24 hours.

There are 764 patients in hospital, 61 in intensive care.

Ten medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 923.

To date, 293 681 people in Bulgaria have been quarantined, with 4231 currently in quarantine, according to the national information system.

