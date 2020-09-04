Good weather forecast for Bulgaria’s Unification Day long weekend

Share this: Facebook

Warm weather and mainly clear skies are forecast for most of the country during Bulgaria’s three-day Unification Day long weekend.

September 6, Unification Day, falls on a Sunday in 2020, meaning that under Bulgarian law, Monday is a special public holiday.

On September 5 and 6, clear skies are forecast, with the national average maximum temperatures forecast to be 28 degrees Celsius on both days. On September 7, the temperature will rise to a maximum 29 degrees, with partly cloudy skies.

The public holiday commemorates the 1885 unification of Bulgaria and Eastern Roumelia after the latter was separated from the rest of the country by the 1878 Treaty of Berlin. Celebrations traditionally are centred on Plovdiv, which was the capital of the short-lived state.

For Plovdiv, the forecast is for 30 degree maximum temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, rising to 31 on Monday, with cloudless skies throughout the long weekend.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is set for highs of 26 degrees on Saturday, 27 on Sunday and 28 degrees on Monday.

Rain was forecast for Friday in the Bulgarian Black Sea cities of Varna and Bourgas, while the three-day weekend was set to see partly cloudy skies alternating with clear weather conditions in the two cities, with highs of about 28 degrees.

Separately, the Interior Ministry said that there would be the latest in a series of weekend special operations by traffic police.

On Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, efforts would be directed at easing the flow of traffic out of Sofia and on Bulgaria’s major thoroughfares.

The second focus of the operation was against drivers behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs. The police presence in resorts would be stepped up during the long weekend, the ministry said.

(Photo: Stacy Brumley/ freeimages.com)

