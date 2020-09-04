Covid-19: Belgium drops north-eastern Bulgaria from ‘red zone’ list

Share this: Facebook

Belgium has moved north-eastern Bulgaria – the districts of Varna, Dobrich, Shoumen, Turgovishte – from its list of “red zones” and placed it in its “orange zones” list, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

This means that people arriving from that part of Bulgaria are no longer subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine and a PCR test on arrival in Belgium, but should exercise caution while quarantine and testing are recommended.

Following updates on September 3, north-western Bulgaria is categorised by Belgium as a green zone, meaning that there are no restrictions on travel.

Other parts of Bulgaria that are classified as orange zones include the south-western region (Sofia city, Sofia district, Blagoevgrad, Pernik, Kyustendil), the south-eastern region (Bourgas, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora), the south central region (Plovdiv, Haskovo, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Kurdzhali), and the north central region (Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Ruse, Razgrad, Silistra).

As of August 1, everyone travelling to Belgium, irrespective of the zone category and the mode of transport, must complete the Public Health Passenger Locator Form no later than 48 hours before arrival.

More information is available at https://travel.info-coronavirus.be.

