Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 3 deaths, 0.65% tests positive

Three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 187, according to the July 22 report by the national information system.

Of 14 673 tests, 96 – about 0.65 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 423 319 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7301 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 90 in the past day.

The report said that 183 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 397 831.

There are 726 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of four in the past day, with 80 in intensive care, a decrease of two.

No medical personnel tested positive in the past day, leaving the total to date at 13 461.

So far, 1 940 761 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 081 in the past day.

A total of 885 953 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4739 in the past day.

