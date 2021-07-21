Kunchev: Expect significant rise in incidence of Covid-19 Delta variant in Bulgaria from August

Share this: Facebook

From August, Bulgaria can expect a significant increase in the incidence of the Delta variant of Covid-19, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said on July 21.

The situation will remain calm until the end of July, but then it will change as the incidence of coronavirus infections begins to increase, Kunchev told Bulgarian National Television in an interview.

The current week would be the last calm one, he said.

The outlook for Europe is not good, Kunchev said, adding that he expects more countries to enter the red zone.

In Cyprus, the most affected are now children aged eight to 11, he said.

Kunchev said that 100 million leva had been allocated for EU countries for PCR and rapid tests in order to facilitate the movement of people.

Bulgaria had applied under this project, and expected to receive 1.6 million euro.

“At the moment, this distribution mechanism is entirely in the hands of the European Commission, but we will provide tests immediately after the release of funds,” he said.

“I am not optimistic about the situation in our country – with 16 per cent vaccinated, both the ill and the hospitalised will have higher mortality rates than in Europe,” Kunchev said.

He said that he would propose to the Health Minster that health workers and workers in social institutions be included in the groups for compulsory vaccination.

If they are not vaccinated, they should lose their jobs or go on unpaid leave, Kunchev said.

