Bourgas becomes Bulgaria’s 21st Covid-19 dark red zone

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The district of Bourgas has become the 21st Covid-19 dark red zone in Bulgaria, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the October 27 update by the unified information portal.

Bourgas has a Covid-19 morbidity rate of 517.39 out of 100 000 population, according to the update.

Five districts have a morbidity rate above the 1000-mark: Montana (1265.6), the city of Sofia (1206.27), Pernik (1155.9), Vidin (1068.81) and Gabrovo (1000.11).

The other dark red zone districts, coloured in brown on the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases map, are Blagoevgrad, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, the district of Sofia, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

There are six districts classified as Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Pazardzhik, Pleven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Haskovo and Shoumen.

One district is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population, Kurdzhali, which has a rate of 199.03 per 100 000 population.

The update said that nationally, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 785.36, up from 736.97 on October 26.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!