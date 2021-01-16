Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 61 more deaths, active cases drop by 5169

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll rose by 61 in the past 24 hours to a total of 8457, the national information system daily report on January 16 said.

A total of 552 people in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day. Of these cases, 336 were confirmed by PCR and 216 by antigen tests.

A total of 8850 tests were performed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 5735 were PCR and 3115 were antigen tests. This means that 6.2 per cent of tests proved positive.

To date, 211 503 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 47 016 are active. This is a decrease of 5169 compared with the number of active cases the previous day.

The report said that 5660 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 156 030.

There are 3500 Covid-19 patients in hospital, a decrease of 131 in the past day, with 343 in intensive care, unchanged from the figure in the previous report.

Seventeen medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases – to 9256.

The national information system said that 452 people in Bulgaria had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 18 126.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!