Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 124 deaths, 6816 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 124 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 23 440, according to the October 27 report by the Health Ministry.

Of 50 356 tests done in the past day, 6816 – about 13.53 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 582 122 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 87 279 are active. The number of active cases rose by 4359 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2323 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 471 403.

There are 7325 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, including 1107 newly-admitted. A total of 608 are in intensive care, the same figure as in the October 26 report.

Ninety-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 593.

A total of 2 775 555 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria to date, including 26 327 in the past day.

The report said that 1 466 012 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 17 329 in the past day.

A total of 14 254 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 1153 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!