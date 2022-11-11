Spanish Air Force Eurofighters arrive to assist in protecting Bulgaria’s air space

Six Spanish Air Force Eurofighter F-2000 Typhoon fighter jets arrived at Bezmer air base in Bulgaria on November 11 to assist in guarding Bulgaria’s air space, the Defence Ministry said.

Bulgarian and Spanish fighter jets will jointly perform tasks within the framework of Nato’s enhanced air space protection mission on the Eastern flank of the Alliance in the period from November 14 to December 2 2022, the ministry said.



“The Bulgarian Air Force will continue to work for the national contribution to the Nato Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS),” Bulgarian Air Force commander Major General Dimitar Petrov said.

“The joint performance of tasks by the Air Forces of Bulgaria and Spain in the Nato mission of enhanced air space protection ensures the ability of the Bulgarian combat aviation to act in an integrated manner with the forces of the Allies and to protect the air space of the member countries of the Alliance,” Petrov said.



“With this short-term rebasing, Spain demonstrates its capabilities and readiness to contribute to Nato’s collective defence in the Black Sea region,” Lieutenant General Francisco Braco Carbó, commander of Spain’s Joint Operations Command, said.

“We look forward to working with the Bulgarian team at Bezmer Air Base and demonstrating our shared commitment to collective defence,” Carbó said.

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said that in the implementation of the joint tasks of strengthening the protection of the air space of Bulgaria by the Air Forces of Bulgaria and Spain, the Bulgarian duty fighters will be used as a priority.

“Nato air space security is a peacetime collective defence mission. Its mission is to ensure the integrity and security of the airspace of the Alliance allies,” the ministry said.

(Archive photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence)

