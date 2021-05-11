Life expectancy in Bulgaria is 74.6 years – NSI

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In the period 2018 – 2020, life expectancy at birth of the Bulgarian population was 74.6 years, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 11.

This is a decrease of 0.3 years compared with the 2017 – 2019 period, the NSI said.

For men, life expectancy at birth is 71.1 years and for women, 78.2 years.

Between 2010 and 2020, life expectancy at birth in Bulgaria increased for the male population by 1.1 years and for women by one year, according to the institute.

The life expectancy of Bulgaria’s urban population (75.5 years) is 2.9 years higher than that of the rural population (72.6 years).

Compared with 2010, the life expectancy of the urban population went up by 1.5 years and of the rural population by 0.3 years, the NSI said.

Life expectancy at age 65 is 15.8 years. For men, it is 13.6 years and for women, 17.5 years. Compared with 2010, life expectancy at age 65 increased by 0.4 years.

Life expectancy at birth varies from 71.8 years in the Vidin district to 76.7 years in the Kurdzhali district.

Women live longer than men in all country districts, but the difference between sexes in highest in the Kyustendil district (8.8 years), and the smallest in the Kurdzhali district (six years), the NSI said.

(Photo: Niels Timmer/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!