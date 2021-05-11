Bulgarian accommodation establishments’ revenue in March 2021 up by 16.6% y/y

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Revenue from nights spent in accommodation establishments in Bulgaria in March 2021 was 24.6 million leva, an increase of 16.6 per cent compared with March 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 11.

Revenue from Bulgarians was up by 57.7 per cent compared with March 2020, but revenue from foreigners was down by 29.7 per cent.

It was in March 2020 that Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NSI said that compared with March 2020, the total number of accommodation establishments that were working was up by 3.4 per cent, but bed-places in them were down by 5.3 per cent.

The total number of nights spent in accommodation establishments was 15.4 per cent higher than in March 2020, with the largest increase – 32.1 per cent – in one- and two-star establishments.

In March this year, 73.1 per cent of nights spent by foreign citizens and 37.5 per cent of nights spent by Bulgarians were in four- and five-star establishments, the NSI said.

In March 2021, the number of arrivals at all accommodation establishments increased by 24.3 per cent compared with March 2020.

Arrivals by Bulgarians were up by 51.1 per cent, while the figure for foreigners was down by 38.2 per cent, the institute said.

(Photo: Kevin Rutherford)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!