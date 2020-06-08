Operas in Bulgaria’s cities in summer 2020

Share this: Facebook

Opera companies in Bulgaria’s four largest cities are staging performances in summer 2020, with Varna offering a performance on June 18 wryly entitled “Corona Opera Gala”.

Among the most prestigious annual opera events in Bulgaria is Opera Open in Plovdiv, which has its grand opening on July 10.

The multimedia performance starts at 9.15pm at Plovdiv’s Ancient Theatre and includes works by Bach, Vivaldi, Gluck, Mozart, Beethoven, Verdi, Bellini, Chilea, Messian, Orff and Arnaudov.

For further details in English of the programme Opera Open 2020, please click here.

Sofia Opera and Ballet has announced its programme for June 2020 (pictured below), with a promise to announce its playbill for July and August later. For more information, please visit Sofia Opera and Ballet’s website.

Varna Opera has its “Opera in the Summer Theatre” festival, beginning on June 18 with the “Corona Opera Gala” and continuing to August 24 with another Opera Gala.

Varna opera has halved its ticket prices for the Opera in the Summer Theatre, for example from 80 leva to 40 leva in the top bracket, while the lowest ticket prices have been cut from 30 to 15 leva, while there are also group discounts. Further information, only in Bulgarian, is available at Varna Opera’s website.

In Bourgas, there will be an opera performance at the Flora Exposition Centre on June 19 at 7.30pm, entitled “Prayer – Faith, Hope, Love”. The programme includes arias, duets and ensembles by Charles Gounod, Parashkev Hadjiev, Richard Wagner, Giuseppe Verdi, JS Bach, J B Pergolesi, Gioacchino Rossini and Francesco Chilea.

Also at Bourgas’s Flora Exposition Centre, on June 28 at 7.30pm there will be a performance entitled Toast, featuring compositions by Johann Strauss, WA Mozart, Gaetano Donizetti, Georges Bizet, Alexander Borodin and Giuseppe Verdi.

The State Opera Bourgas has information in English about its programme on its website.

