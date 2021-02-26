Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 20 050 doses of vaccine administered

Share this: Facebook

In the past 24 hours, 20 050 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to date to 188 512, according to the national information system daily report on February 26.

The report said that 34 719 people in Bulgaria had received a second dose, including 2711 in the past 24 hours.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 rose by 53 in the past 24 hours, to 10 079.

Of 12 645 tests done in the past day, 1822 – about 14.4 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 243 946 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 31 173 active cases, an increase of 1080 in the past day.

There are 4368 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 166 in the past day, with the number in intensive care up by one, to a current total of 370.

Forty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 10 143.

The national information system said that 689 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 202 694.

