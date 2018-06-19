Sofia dries out after deluge floods hundreds of buildings, underpasses and metro stations

Emergency services in Bulgarian capital Sofia received more than 900 reports of flooding in buildings, while water cascaded into some metro stations and several underpasses were inundated as heavy rain pummelled the city on the evening of June 18.

Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova, speaking to Bulgarian National Radio on June 19, said that the situation in the city had normalised.

Rain fell on Sofia at a rate of about 50 litres a square metre for about an hour in the early evening on Monday.

Apart from the flooding, close to 2000 subscribers of power distributor CEZ were left without electricity.

Monitoring of river levels was continuing. Controlled releases from municipal dams were carried out when required, according to the municipality.

Fandukova said that rescue and firefighting services worked through the night to deal with the situation.

She said that in spite of the water that cascaded into the metro stations, the underground trains had run as normal.

There had been no serious damage to transport infrastructure, Fandukova said.

