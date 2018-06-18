Bulgarian Navy holds Black Sea 2018 tactical exercise from June 18

A total of 25 Bulgarian Navy combat and auxiliary ships are taking part in the Black Sea 2018 tactical exercise from June 18 to 22, the Defence Ministry said.

Also taking part are two Panther helicopters from the Chaika naval air base.

The Black Sea 2018 exercise is the final stage for the Bulgarian Navy’s exercise Breeze 2018, to be held in July, in which forces from other countries will participate.

The Defence Ministry said that the Navy’s tactical exercise enables participants to improve their skills in implementing Nato’s operational procedures, to develop fleet command systems and other naval practices in planning, conducting and analyzing activities.

The Black Sea 2018 envisages exercises in combating an enemy operating in the air, at sea and underwater, and countering attacks from fast-moving small-scale targets, counter-mine exercises, control of shipping, receipt and delivery of cargoes at sea, assistance to a vessel in distress, and protection of a group of ships from nuclear, chemical and bacteriological weapons.

On June 22, in the area of Bulgaria’s second-largest Black Sea city Bourgas, there will be an exercise in co-operation with governmental and non-governmental organisations in fighting a fire on a ship in port and rendering medical care and evacuating victims.

The Navy will work with Interior Ministry officials in an exercise involving inspecting a ship suspected of illicit arms trafficking.

The seagoing operations are commanded by Admiral Malen Chubenkov and the training exercise is directed by Captain Vanyo Musinsky, deputy fleet commander.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence)

