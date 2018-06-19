Zaharieva: Bulgaria EU Presidency will be remembered with the words future, opportunity and prosperity for the Balkans

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that she was convinced that the country’s Presidency of the Council of the EU would be “remembered with the words future, opportunity and prosperity for the Balkans”.

“We – the EU – achieved that because we are together,” Zaharieva said at a plenary meeting in Sofia of the Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs of Parliaments of the European Union (COSAC).

Zaharieva congratulated her counterpart from Skopje, Nikola Dimitrov, who took part in the forum, on the name deal signed on June 17 with Greece.

Dimitrov said: “We have invested in a friendship with Greece in the future built on mutual understanding and mutual respect. To an extent we owe this to the support of our Bulgarian friends, the contacts and the leadership of Prime Minister Borissov and Minister Zaharieva”.

