Bulgaria reports deliveries of 639 930 Covid-19 vaccine doses in 7 days

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A delivery of 274 950 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 reached Bulgaria on May 24, the Health Ministry said.

The doses were immediately distributed to regional health inspectorates across the country, according to the ministry.

The next scheduled delivery is on May 28, of 34 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 36 000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the ministry said.

Bulgaria received 273 780 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on May 17, a total of 19 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson on May 19, a total of 36 000 of the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 21 and 36 000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on May 22.

This means that in a seven-day period, Bulgaria received 639 930 doses of various vaccines against Covid-19.

Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov told Bulgarian National Television in a May 19 interview that by that date, the country had received more than 2.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since the start of 2021.

Bulgaria expected deliveries of a further 2.5 million doses in June, Kirilov said.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!