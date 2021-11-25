Open-air ice rinks in Bulgaria’s Sofia, Plovdiv from December 1

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Yunak 1200-square metre open-air ice rink is to open next to Vassil Levski metro station in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on December 1 2021, organisers said.

The ice rink will be open daily from 10am to 9.30pm, with six sessions of 90 minutes each.

Children younger than 12 will be admitted free of charge to the 10am to 11.30am and 4pm to 5.30pm sessions, if they have their own skates and do not hire an instructor or a “penguin”.

The fee for a 90-minute session with rental of ice skates will cost 12 leva, while a 90-minute session for those who have their own skates will cost 10 leva. A 40-minute session with an instructor will cost 15 leva. Hiring a “penguin” for a 90-minute session will cost 10 leva.

Also available is a ticket for 12 visits, valid from December 1 to February 1, for those who have their own skates, costing 99 leva.

In Plovdiv, an open-air ice rink with a total area of 2500 square metres opens on December 1 adjacent to Tsar Simeon garden.

The ice rink will have a potential capacity for 1000 people, but the number to be admitted will be limited as an anti-epidemic measure.

The rink will be open from 9.30am to 10pm.

Prices have not yet been announced and were still being discussed in the context of rising electricity prices.

There will be eight instructors for children.

The ice rink will be open until January 30.

An ice rink has already opened in Bulgaria’s Danube city of Rousse.

The 450 sq m rink, in front of the State Opera Rousse, is open from 9.30am to 9.30pm daily.

Available for hire are 230 pairs of skates, from size 25 to 46. Admission for adults is six leva an hour and four leva for pupils, while skate hire costs two leva. Hiring a “penguin” costs two leva an hour.

For group visits, of a minimum six people, admission and skate rental costs six leva per hour per person.

The rink will be open until January 16.



(Photo of the Yunak ice rink via its Facebook page)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!