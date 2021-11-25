Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 120 deaths, 2569 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 120 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 27 778, according to the November 25 report by the unified information portal.

Of 29 503 tests done in the past day, 2569 – about 8.7 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 682 552 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 105 929 active cases, 643 fewer than the figure in the November 24 report.

The report said that in the past day, 3092 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 548 845.

There are 6846 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 687 newly-admitted, according to the report. There are 797 in intensive care, an increase of 20 compared with the figure in the November 24 report.

Forty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 196.

So far, 3 241 333 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 19 744 in the past day.

A total of 1 725 730 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 11 424 in the past day, while 73 985 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4439 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!