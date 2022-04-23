Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 4 deaths, 287 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, the first of a four-day long weekend, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on April 23.

This brings Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll to 36 842.

Of 5013 tests done in the past day, 287 – about 5.72 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 152 538 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 156 264 are active.

According to the April 23 update, the number of active cases increased by 140 in the past day.

A total of 959 432 people have recovered from the virus, including 143 in the past day.

As of April 23, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 111.56 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 117.75 on April 22.

There are 889 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 23 newly admitted. There are 111 in intensive care, two fewer than the figure in the April 22 report.

To date, a total of 24 365 medical personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, including one in the past day.

A total of 4 376 500 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 89 in the past day.

A total of 2 054 591 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 19 in the past day, while 742 276 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 58 in the past day.

