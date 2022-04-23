Head of Bulgaria’s HQ on Ukrainian refugees quits

Share this: Facebook

The head of Bulgaria’s national operational co-ordination group on those fleeing the war in Ukraine, Valeri Rachev, has withdrawn from the post for personal reasons, the government said in a Facebook post.

The government called for Rachev’s privacy to be respected and for him to be allowed to enjoy the holiday weekend with his family.

The Facebook post followed earlier media reports on April 22 that Rachev had resigned on April 20.

The government information service said: “For us, Valeri Rachev is a priceless specialist, a professional with uncompromising experience and a person with a very big and good heart. We hope that Mr. Rachev will again be part of our team.”

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the formation of the operational HQ was announced by Bulgaria’s government on March 9, with Rachev as its head, while it is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova.

The task of the group is to co-ordinate actions related to assisting and accommodating those who sought protection in Bulgaria after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

It co-ordinates the work of six interdepartmental groups, whose tasks include – among other things – organising initial reception points, temporary protection status, transport and accommodation in hotels and state and municipal properties, as well as resolving issues related to health care, education and employment.

According to the most recent update by the government’s dedicated information portal, since Russia’s current war on Ukraine began, 204 292 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria and 93 619 remain in this country. A total of 84 300 have registered for temporary protection.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

