Skopje responds to Bulgarian Deputy PM Karakachanov’s threat over Zaev’s ‘Macedonian language’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Foreign Ministry in Skopje has responded to Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and VMRO party leader Krassimir Karakachanov’s threat to block the former Yugoslav republic’s path to the EU and Nato if its Prime Minister Zoran Zaev continues to claim the Prespa Treaty recognises a “Macedonian language”.

Words such as those by Karakachanov could reate negative attitudes and hostility instead of friendship, the Foreign Ministry said.

“The Republic of Macedonia will continue its active, constructive and good neighbourly policy in the future in the spirit of the Treaty with Bulgaria and the European values,” the Foreign Ministry in Skopje said.

Karakachanov, in a statement issued by VMRO on December 8, had advised Zaev not to “misuse” the topic of the Macedonian language.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments