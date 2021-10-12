Bulgaria’s exports in January – August 2021 up 22.4% y/y

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In January – August 2021, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 43 941.4 million leva, an increase of 22.4 per cent compared with January – August 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 12, citing preliminary data.

These figures come against the background of the downturn in trade in 2020, a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

In August 2021, the total exports of goods added up to 5 524.9 million leva, an increase of 32.8 per cent compared with August 2020, according to the NSI.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – August 2021 was 48 273.5 million leva (at CIF prices), 26.4 per cent more than in January – August 2020.

In August 2021, the total imports of goods into Bulgaria increased by 35.6 per cent compared with August 2020, adding up to 6 240.1 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – August 2021, amoutning to 4 782.1 million leva.

In August 2021, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 715.2 million leva, the NSI said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!