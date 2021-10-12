NCIPD: 8 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Eight out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population, according to the October 12 update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

The latest district to be classified as dark red for Covid-19 is Sofia district, a day after Sofia city exceeded the threshold.

Apart from Sofia city and Sofia district, the remaining six classified as dark red are Gabrovo, Vidin, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik and Sliven.

Fifteen districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population, while five are yellow zones, a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000. The five yellow zone districts are Kurdzhali, Pleven, Smolyan, Haskovo and Shoumen.

The NCIPD October 12 update showed Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity figure as 418.36 out of 100 000, up from 404.84 the previous day.

Separately, the weekly report by the NCIPD, for the 14-day period ending October 10, showed Gabrovo as having Bulgaria’s highest morbidity rate, at 699 per 100 000 population. Morbidity was lowest in Kurdzhali district, at 109 per 100 000 population.

In Sofia city, the morbidity rate on a 14-day basis for the period ending October 10 was 509 per 100 000, in Plovdiv district 362, in Varna 444 and in Bourgas, 315 per 100 000 population.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the cumulative uptake of at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19 among people aged 18 and above in the EU-EEA area was 80 per cent as of October 11. However, in Bulgaria the figure was only 24.6 per cent.

In the EU-EEA area, the figure for having completed the vaccination cycle was 74.5 per cent, but in Bulgaria, it was 23.5 per cent, according to the ECDC update.

