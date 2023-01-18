Bulgarian Socialist Party to seek talks with all parliamentary groups in bid to form government

Meeting on January 18, the national council of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) mandated the party leadership to invite all other parliamentary groups for talks on the possibility of forming a government, BSP leader Kornelia Ninova said.

The move came three days after the BSP received the third and final mandate to seek to form a government, with failure meaning that Bulgaria will go to early parliamentary elections – yet again.

The first step is to be to invite the leaders of the other parliamentary groups, at which five questions will be asked.

These questions are whether there is “political will and desire” for a government to be formed, what the tasks and lifespan of this government should be, whether it should be a political, “expert” or hybrid form of cabinet, as well as what the decision-making process should be.

Ninova said that the BSP would not delay the start of this negotiation process, which would begin in the coming days.

She did not rule out holding talks with some groups on a bilateral basis.



Prospects for the BSP succeeding in getting a government elected are seen as nothing more than scant, with most other groups either opposed or equivocal about backing one nominated through the mandate currently held by Ninova’s party. Most observers believe Bulgaria is heading inexorably to its fifth parliamentary elections in three years.

(Photo of Ninova: BSP)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!