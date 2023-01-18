Bulgaria’s district of Sofia declares flu epidemic, closing schools

The district of Sofia – as distinct from Sofia city, a district on its own – has announced that an influenza epidemic declaration will be in effect from January 20 to 27.

This brings into effect a number of anti-epidemic measures, including closing schools during that period.

The measures include the suspension of planned medical consultations for children and pregnant women, suspension of preventive examinations, mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations in outpatient care.

Visits to medical institutions are also temporarily suspended.

Sofia city remains below the threshold for declaring a flu epidemic.

Earlier on January 18, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry announced that the district of Dobrich had issued an influenza epidemic declaration, to be in effect from January 20 to 25.

Apart from Dobrich, flu epidemic declarations are in effect in Plovdiv (January 19-30), Lovech (January 18-24), Pazardzhik (January 18-24), Gabrovo (January 18- 24), Stara Zagora (January 17-23) and Shoumen, where the epidemic declaration expires on January 18.

