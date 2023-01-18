Bulgaria’s Dobrich district latest to declare flu epidemic

The district of Dobrich has issued an influenza epidemic declaration, to be in effect from January 20 to 25, the Health Ministry said.

Apart from Dobrich, flu epidemic declarations are in effect in Plovdiv (January 19-30), Lovech (January 18-24), Pazardzhik (January 18-24), Gabrovo (January 18- January 24), Stara Zagora (January 17-23) and Shoumen (January 13-18). The declaration in Shoumen will not be extended.

Schools are closed in Dobrich, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora but not the Plovdiv district.



Temporary anti-epidemic measures regarding the health system include suspension of scheduled consultations for children and pregnant women, suspension of preventive examinations and mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations in outpatient care.

Visits to medical institutions are also temporarily suspended.

At children’s facilities, “filters” to prevent ill children entering are being stepped up, and staff members who are ill may not come to work.

The Health Ministry issued a reminder that anti-epidemic measures such as wearing a protective face mask, frequent hand hygiene and maintaining physical distancing is recommended – effective both to protect against Covid-19 and other airborne infections such as influenza and acute respiratory infections.

(Photo: Lotus Head/freeimages.com)

