New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in 2022 up 16.9% y/y

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in 2022 was 16.9 per cent higher than in 2021, according to data released on January 18 by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA.

ACEA said that there were 28 684 new passenger car registrations in 2022, compared with 24 537 in 2021.

In December 2022, new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria added up to 2009, compared with 1780 in December 2021, an increase of 12.9 per cent.

According to ACEA, in December 2022, new car registrations in the EU expanded by 12.8 per cent, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth in the year.

Despite this positive result, only two of the region’s four major markets recorded growth, the association said.

The German and Italian car markets had an extremely strong end to 2022, posting double-digit increases of 38.1 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

Spain, on the other hand, suffered a substantial decline (-14.1 per cent), whereas France remained stable (-0.1 per cent).

Overall in 2022, the European Union passenger car market contracted by 4.6 per cent, mainly due to the impact of component shortages in the first half of the year, ACEA said.

Although the market improved from August to December 2022, cumulative volumes stand at 9.3 million units, the region’s lowest level since 1993, when 9.2 million units were registered.

Among the EU’s four largest markets, only Germany managed to post growth in 2022 (1.1 per cent), helped by the strong result in December.

The other three markets all performed worse than in 2021, with Italy posting the steepest decline (-9.7 per cent), followed by France (-7.8 per cent) and Spain (-5.4 per cent).

