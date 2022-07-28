Poll sees business climate in Bulgaria as largely unchanged

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that managers see the business climate in Bulgaria in July as largely unchanged compared with June.

The poll in June had found that the business climate in Bulgaria was seen as slightly improved, after the May poll found gloomier views than in April.

The NSI said that the business climate in industry indicator in July was up by 2.1 percentage points, with managers holding more favourable views and being more positive about export and production activity in the coming three months.

The retail trade indicator was up by 0.7 percentage points, with managers more optimistic about the coming six months, although their forecasts about the volume of sales and orders placed with suppliers over the next three months were more reserved.

The service sector indicator was largely unchanged compared with June. Managers held favourable views about current demand for services, but had shifted to more moderate expectations about the coming three months.

The construction sector indicator was down by 2.9 percentage points compared with June, with managers’ expectations about the next six months having worsened and with them expecting a decrease in new orders.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

