Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 157 deaths, 3471 new cases registered

The deaths of 157 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 21 813, according to the October 12 report by the unified information portal.

The report said that of those who died, 92.99 per cent had not completed the vaccination cycle.

Of 23 480 tests done in the past day, 3471 – about 14.7 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 524 333 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 51 858 are active. The number of active cases rose by 1452 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1862 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 450 662.

There are 5505 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that the number of newly-admitted patients was 907. There are 472 in intensive care, an increase of 66 in the past day.

Forty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 827.

The report said that in the past day, 5166 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 593 879.

A total of 1 365 088 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 3459 in the past day.

A total of 4992 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, according to the report.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

