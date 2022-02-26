Bulgaria issues dangerous weather warning over forecast heavy snow, winds

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for eight districts for February 27 because of forecast heavy snow and strong winds.

The eight districts are Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kurdzhali, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Lovech and Gabrovo.

The remaining 20 districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast heavy snowfall and strong winds.

(Photo: Road Infrastructure Agency)

