Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 103 deaths, 1827 new cases

A total of 103 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 29 382, according to the December 10 report by the unified information portal.

The report said that of those who died in the past day, 95.15 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Of 36 141 tests done in the past day, 1827 – about 5.05 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 711 364 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 98 103 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 406 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2130 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 583 879.

There are 5411 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 443 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 643 in intensive care, an increase of 12 compared with the December 9 report.

Thirty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 630.

So far, 3 466 433 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 18 835 in the past day.

A total of 1 828 842 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6945 in the past day, while 156 489 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 9184 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

