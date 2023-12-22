Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Omicron strain found in all 47 samples – NCIPD

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said that it has completed the sequencing of the latest group of samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, finding the Omicron coronavirus strain in all 47 samples.

NCIPD said that the samples, taken over a period of time ranging from November 10 to December 12 in 13 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, showed that the XBB.1.5 lineage and related subvariants, which NCIPD collectively referred to as XBB.x, remained the most frequently-encountered lineage.

XBB.1.5 is a sub-lineage of XBB, which evolved from two earlier lineages of Omicron, with an additional spike change, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

ECDC has currently designated XBB and certain XBB.1.5-like sublineages (such as EG.5 and XBB.1.16.6) as variants of interest and XBB.1.16 as a variant under monitoring. The BA.2.86 subvariant is another variant of interest, according to the ECDC.

NCIPD’s latest sequencing dataset showed the XBB.x lineage was present in 11 cases or 23.4 per cent of the samples, compared to 26.1 per cent of the samples in the previous batch sequenced by NCIPD, the results of which were announced on December 13.

The remaining samples in the latest dataset were nine cases of the BA.x lineage, seven cases of the EG.x lineage, six cases of the FL.x lineage, five cases of the HF.1 subvariant, four cases of the FY.1.2 subvariant, three cases of the HK.3 subvariant and two cases of the HV.1 subvariant.

As of December 22, one patient in the NCIPD sample group had died, 15 were undergoing home treatment and 31 had recovered, NCIPD said.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments