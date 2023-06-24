Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry: Avoid travelling to Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning on June 24 to Bulgarian citizens to avoid traveling to Russia, in connection with information about military tension in the Rostov region and the risk of unrest in the country.

“If your presence on the territory of the Russian Federation is not of extreme importance, we advise you to rethink your plans,” the ministry said.

The warning came as Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin embarked on a confrontation with the leaders of Russia’s military, in what the Putin regime described as treason. The BBC has live updates.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov called an emergency meeting with Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel, Defence Minister Todor Tagarev and Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, as well as the armed forces chief of staff and heads of security and intelligence agencies, to discuss the events in Russia.

The meeting was scheduled for June 24, the Cabinet’s media service said.