Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 44 deaths, 2379 new cases registered

The deaths of 44 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 32 086, according to the January 17 report by the unified information portal.

Of those whose deaths were registered in the past day, 93.18 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

Of 15 035 tests done in the past day, 2379 – about 15.82 per cent – proved positive.

To date, a total of 820 608 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 151 477 are are active. The number of active cases rose by 1096 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1239 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 637 045.

There are 5267 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 177 newly admitted. There are 557 in intensive care, an increase of nine compared with the figure in the January 16 report.

Twenty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 864.

So far, 4 007 018 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3719 in the past day.

A total of 1 962 387 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 596 in the past day, while 502 666 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2734 in the past day.

