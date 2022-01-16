Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate crosses four-figure threshold

Share this: Facebook

As of January 16, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria has crossed the four-figure threshold, according to figures posted by the unified information portal.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria is 1012.72 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 964.82 on January 15.

A week earlier, on January 9, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria was 648 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

As of January 1 2022, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 342.3 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Of the 28 districts in Bulgaria, 23 are Covid-19 dark red zones, according to the classifications used by the Health Ministry, which sets the threshold for a dark red zone at 500 or more out of 100 000 population.

The morbidity rate is highest in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, at 1713.3 out of 100 000 population.

Other districts above the 1000-mark are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Pernik and Sofia district (distinct from Sofia city).

The remaining districts classified as Covid-19 dark red zones are Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

Four districts are classified as red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Dobrich, Razgrad, Turgovishte and Shoumen.

One district is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, where the infection rate is 190.32. A week ago, on January 9, the morbidity rate in Kurdzhali was 139.32 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

When the year 2022 began, 14 districts in Bulgaria were red zones, 12 were yellow zones and one – Kurdzhali – was a green zone.

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe's continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

